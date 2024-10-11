There is a GAB arrival in the forest belt: Terekhov on the explosions in Kharkiv
The mayor of Kharkiv reported the arrival of a guided aerial bomb in the forest belt of the Shevchenko district. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage, and an explosion was heard outside the city.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there is a preliminary arrival of the GAB in the forest belt of Shevchenkivskyi district, UNN reports.
"The GAB has arrived in the forest belt of Shevchenkivskyi district. At the moment, there are no casualties or damage," Terekhov said.
Recall
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv , probably outside the city. Occupants struck with a guided aerial bomb in the area of Dergachi, information about the victims and destruction is being investigated.