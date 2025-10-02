There can be no delays in military salaries: Pidlasa explained how the Cabinet of Ministers is solving the problem

There can be no delays in military salaries, because to cover temporary liquidity gaps, the government raises money from the placement of domestic government bonds (OVDP - ed.). This was reported on Facebook by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's Budget Committee, as reported by UNN.

Details

She also spoke about other key points regarding changes to the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025:

there is a need to increase state budget expenditures for defense by approximately 300 billion hryvnias;

the Ministry of Finance is preparing a draft law and will register it in the first days of October;

these changes will become possible when the European Commission finally approves the possibility of using 6 billion euros of ERA Loans for operational military needs. According to Pidlasa, the forecast is positive;

the draft law must be voted on in its entirety by November 1.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine updated the procedure for paying one-time assistance to the families of fallen soldiers. The total amount of assistance remains unchanged - 15 million hryvnias, while 12 million hryvnias will be paid in stages over 80 months.