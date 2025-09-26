$41.490.08
"There are recipes": Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is discussing concrete steps with the US to stop the war. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling agreements.

"There are recipes": Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the US on ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is discussing specific things with the United States that can stop this war, noting that it is important that what the parties agree upon is implemented. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

The only thing that can force this Russian virus of war to stop is strength, strong decisions, strong assistance. We discussed this in New York with many of our close partners, and, of course, we spoke with President Trump. President Trump is very well informed about the situation on the front, about what the Russians are doing and how they are trying to deceive everyone. We are talking with America about specific things that can stop this war. There are recipes. It is important that what we agree upon is implemented.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked US leader Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles during their meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine