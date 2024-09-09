There are 53 mine action operators in Ukraine - SES

There are 53 certified humanitarian demining operators in Ukraine, as well as units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, the National Guard, the State Special Transport Service and the State Border Guard Service. The head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danik, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

There are 53 mine action operators in Ukraine who have received the relevant certification documents for humanitarian demining - Danik said.

In addition, there are demining units in the State Emergency Service, the National Police, the National Guard, the State Special Transport Service, and the State Border Guard Service.

We also have strong support from our partners. We are currently cooperating with more than 30 international organizations and companies, and 10 technical assistance projects are being implemented - Danik added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.