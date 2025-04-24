Zhytomyr region was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation: houses were damaged, a rescuer was injured

Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region at night, a rescuer was wounded, garages, houses, and 4 units of the State Emergency Service were damaged, a fire was extinguished on an area of 2,500 square meters, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, said on Thursday, writes UNN.

Russia is once again demonstrating to the world what it understands by the desire for peace. Tonight, the Zhytomyr region was subjected to several combined air attacks - wrote Bunechko.

According to him, private garages were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling, and a fire broke out. The blast wave also blew out windows in several apartment buildings.

As a result of the repeated shelling, one rescuer was injured and 4 units of the State Emergency Service equipment were damaged. The fire was extinguished on a total area of 2,500 square meters - wrote Bunechko.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack on the Zhytomyr region.



