The White House sharply reacted to the MEP's proposal to return the Statue of Liberty to France
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt responded to MEP Raphael Glucksmann's proposal to return the Statue of Liberty, reminding that France should be grateful to the United States.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt sharply responded to the proposal of French Member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann to return the Statue of Liberty, UNN reports.
Leavitt assured that the United States will not give up the Statue of Liberty, and called the MEP a "nameless low-ranking French politician"
...only thanks to the United States, the French are not speaking German now, they should be very grateful
Recall
French Member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann stated that the United States of America is obliged to return the Statue of Liberty to France, which was donated by Paris in the 19th century.