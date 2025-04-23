The White House said that Zelensky is moving in the wrong direction

$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 9434 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 28750 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58501 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58501 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive

April 23, 01:00 PM • 40780 views

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 40780 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 69843 views

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 69843 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive

April 23, 12:29 PM • 40922 views

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40922 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive

April 23, 11:49 AM • 35786 views

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35786 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive

April 23, 11:37 AM • 32235 views

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32235 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive

April 23, 08:41 AM • 35140 views

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35140 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44504 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62370 views

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62370 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 16444 views

April 23, 12:15 PM • 16444 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 45993 views

April 23, 01:44 PM • 45993 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23082 views

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23082 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 13757 views

03:29 PM • 13757 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58501 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 46044 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 69843 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62416 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 78787 views
Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

China

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 13789 views

03:29 PM • 13789 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23125 views

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23125 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 38210 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 38210 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37511 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37511 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 67309 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 67309 views
Tesla Model Y

Facebook

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

The White House said that Zelensky is moving in the wrong direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Trump believes that Zelensky is making mistakes in negotiations with Russia. He is disappointed and wants peace, but this requires both parties.

The White House said that Zelensky is moving in the wrong direction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the case of peace talks. Donald Trump wants the killings to stop, but that requires both sides of the war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

As President Trump rightly pointed out in his statement, it was President Obama who gave away Crimea, allowing Russia to seize it in 2014. And so the President is not asking Ukraine to recognize Crimea. No one asked them to do that. He is asking people to sit down at the negotiating table, recognizing that this has been a brutal war that has gone on for far too long. And to make a good deal, both sides have to leave a little dissatisfied 

- said Leavitt.

The White House spokeswoman noted that Zelenskyy is trying to conduct these peace talks in the press, which is unacceptable to President Trump.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian22.04.25, 20:16 • 7166 views

These should be closed-door negotiations. The President's national security team, his advisors, have spent a lot of time, energy and effort trying to end this war. American taxpayers have funded these efforts with billions of dollars. And that's it. The President is frustrated, his patience is running out. He wants to do what is right for peace. He wants to see peace. He wants the killings to stop. But that requires both sides of the war. And, unfortunately, President Zelenskyy seems to be moving in the wrong direction 

- said Leavitt.

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea23.04.25, 19:27 • 5994 views

Recall

Against the background of the start of negotiations in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that does not exclude any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and further to a real peace.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
White House
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
