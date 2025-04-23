Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the case of peace talks. Donald Trump wants the killings to stop, but that requires both sides of the war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

As President Trump rightly pointed out in his statement, it was President Obama who gave away Crimea, allowing Russia to seize it in 2014. And so the President is not asking Ukraine to recognize Crimea. No one asked them to do that. He is asking people to sit down at the negotiating table, recognizing that this has been a brutal war that has gone on for far too long. And to make a good deal, both sides have to leave a little dissatisfied - said Leavitt.

The White House spokeswoman noted that Zelenskyy is trying to conduct these peace talks in the press, which is unacceptable to President Trump.

These should be closed-door negotiations. The President's national security team, his advisors, have spent a lot of time, energy and effort trying to end this war. American taxpayers have funded these efforts with billions of dollars. And that's it. The President is frustrated, his patience is running out. He wants to do what is right for peace. He wants to see peace. He wants the killings to stop. But that requires both sides of the war. And, unfortunately, President Zelenskyy seems to be moving in the wrong direction - said Leavitt.

Against the background of the start of negotiations in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that does not exclude any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire and further to a real peace.