The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's adviser Margot Martin reacted to the dispute that arose in the Oval Office between the leaders. She said that Trump and Vance would only support those who respect the US position.
Margot Martin, communications adviser to US President Donald Trump, commented on the disputethat arose on February 28 in the Oval Office of the White House between Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She wrote about this on social media in X, UNN reports.
Details
She assured that Trump and Vance "will always support America and those who respect our position in the world.
President Trump and Vice President Vance will always support America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of
Recall
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after a conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.