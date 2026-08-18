Weather will be determined by atmospheric front - meteorologists issued rainy forecast

Rainy weather with thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine on August 18 under the influence of an atmospheric front, with air temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

On August 18, according to forecasts by meteorologists from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the weather across Ukraine will be determined by an atmospheric front moving eastward. Thus, on Tuesday, moderate thundery rain will fall across Ukraine, except in the east and southeast; in the western regions, it will locally intensify to significant levels, and hail and wind gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are also expected in some areas. Temperatures will also depend on the atmospheric front, as cooler air will spread from the northwest after it passes.

Thus, temperatures of +15...+20 degrees are expected at night, while during the day thermometers will reach +28...+33 degrees in most regions. However, in the west, daytime highs will remain within a comfortable +20...+25 degrees.

A temperature increase of 3–5° is expected — when hot weather will return to Ukraine