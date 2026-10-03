The war with Iran derailed OPEC+’s oil plans — a review of future quotas has been postponed

OPEC+ has postponed its review of the member countries’ production capacities, which is to serve as the basis for determining oil production quotas in 2027. The reason was the consequences of the US and Israeli war against Iran, which disrupted some projects to expand oil production capacity in the Middle East, Reuters reports, citing two sources, writes UNN.

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The assessment of the maximum sustainable production capacity of OPEC+ countries was initially planned to be completed by the end of September 2026. Now, according to the agency’s sources, the deadline has been moved to mid-November.

The war in the Middle East delayed the implementation of projects that were intended to increase the production capacity of several countries. As a result, it has become more difficult to assess how much oil they will actually be able to produce steadily in the future. In addition, not all OPEC+ participants have managed to provide the necessary data.

Oil quotas will depend on the assessment

An independent assessment of the capacities of most OPEC+ members is being conducted by the US consulting company DeGolyer and MacNaughton. Its report is now expected by mid-November—shortly before the next OPEC+ meeting at the end of the month.

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The results are expected to become one of the key benchmarks during negotiations on quotas for 2027. Countries whose production capabilities are assessed as lower may face pressure to reduce their quotas, while states that have increased their capacities may demand permission to produce more.

The situation has already caused disputes within the oil alliance. The United Arab Emirates, which sought a higher quota due to an increase in its own production capacity, left OPEC+ in May. Iraq is also seeking an increased quota and, according to Reuters, considered the possibility of leaving the organization.

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