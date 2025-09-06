The war in Ukraine will end, otherwise a terrible price will have to be paid - Trump

If the war in Ukraine does not stop, "a terrible price will have to be paid." This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that ending the war in Ukraine turned out to be more difficult than he expected. At the same time, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be resolved - and the United States will help with this.

We'll solve it. We'll help them. ... We'll do something about it - said Trump.

He emphasized that Europe would play a primary role in this, as "they want to be at the forefront and want this to end."

Recall

According to Aviation Week, the transfer of the first test batch of 10 ERAM missiles from the US to Ukraine is expected already in October this year. The supply of extended-range ammunition not only opens a new channel for long-range weapons, but also represents a new paradigm for the speed of acquisition, development, and mass production of air missiles for the Pentagon.

