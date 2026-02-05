The Verkhovna Rada proposes to extend the deadline for pensioners to undergo identification until the summer of 2026

$43.170.02
10:18 AM • 4840 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12653 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 9958 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 11506 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 10971 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 8924 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10964 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19036 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29800 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22718 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 6892 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 7510 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 13416 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 14668 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 13235 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12653 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 46408 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 76803 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 77067 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 115847 views
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 918 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 24252 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 13696 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13503 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16552 views
The Verkhovna Rada proposes to extend the deadline for pensioners to undergo identification until the summer of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to extend the deadline for physical identification for pensioners until July 2026. This decision was made due to long queues and the suspension of payments for some citizens.

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to extend the deadline for pensioners to undergo identification until the summer of 2026

The Verkhovna Rada announced its intention to extend the deadline for physical identification for recipients of pensions and social benefits until the summer of 2026 due to increased workload on the Pension Fund's service centers and the formation of queues. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to physical identification and verification – that is, confirming the identity of pension and benefit recipients. Some people did not manage or were unable to complete this procedure by the end of 2025, which led to a temporary suspension of payments. That is why citizens are massively applying to the Pension Fund to restore their money and update their data.

On February 3, a meeting was held in parliament with the participation of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, deputies, and the Minister of Social Policy. It discussed problems with queues and the cessation of payments, especially for internally displaced persons.

Following the meeting, the Committee on Social Policy decided to hold special hearings on February 9, 2026, to thoroughly analyze the situation and find systemic solutions.

The Ministry of Social Policy explained that the workload on the Pension Fund is temporary and related to technical and organizational procedures. They assured that payments are made without delays.

People are advised to use the electronic services of the Pension Fund or make appointments online, if possible, to avoid queues.

Pension payments can be resumed in several ways:

  • online using Diia.Signature on the web portal or in the application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
    • through video identification;
      • in person at a Pension Fund service center or an authorized bank;
        • by confirming the fact that the person is alive, at a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine.

          At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada proposed a number of steps to alleviate the situation:

          • extend the identification period until July 1, 2026, and automatically resume payments to those whose payments were stopped;
            • increase the number of employees and service windows in service centers;
              • allocate additional funds for the operation of the Pension Fund;
                • create mobile teams for the elderly, IDPs, and people with limited mobility;
                  • introduce a full-fledged electronic queue throughout the country;
                    • make the identity confirmation process simpler and without stopping payments in the future.

                      The Committee emphasized that it will monitor the implementation of these decisions to ensure that the Pension Fund's work is stable and convenient for citizens.

                      Recall

                      Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the unblocking of pensions after his appeal to the Minister of Social Policy. Payments, according to him, were suspended due to Resolution No. 299.

                      Andrii Tymoshchenkov

