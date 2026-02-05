The Verkhovna Rada proposes to extend the deadline for pensioners to undergo identification until the summer of 2026

The Verkhovna Rada announced its intention to extend the deadline for physical identification for recipients of pensions and social benefits until the summer of 2026 due to increased workload on the Pension Fund's service centers and the formation of queues. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to physical identification and verification – that is, confirming the identity of pension and benefit recipients. Some people did not manage or were unable to complete this procedure by the end of 2025, which led to a temporary suspension of payments. That is why citizens are massively applying to the Pension Fund to restore their money and update their data.

On February 3, a meeting was held in parliament with the participation of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, deputies, and the Minister of Social Policy. It discussed problems with queues and the cessation of payments, especially for internally displaced persons.

Following the meeting, the Committee on Social Policy decided to hold special hearings on February 9, 2026, to thoroughly analyze the situation and find systemic solutions.

The Ministry of Social Policy explained that the workload on the Pension Fund is temporary and related to technical and organizational procedures. They assured that payments are made without delays.

People are advised to use the electronic services of the Pension Fund or make appointments online, if possible, to avoid queues.

Pension payments can be resumed in several ways:

online using Diia.Signature on the web portal or in the application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

through video identification;

in person at a Pension Fund service center or an authorized bank;

by confirming the fact that the person is alive, at a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada proposed a number of steps to alleviate the situation:

extend the identification period until July 1, 2026, and automatically resume payments to those whose payments were stopped;

increase the number of employees and service windows in service centers;

allocate additional funds for the operation of the Pension Fund;

create mobile teams for the elderly, IDPs, and people with limited mobility;

introduce a full-fledged electronic queue throughout the country;

make the identity confirmation process simpler and without stopping payments in the future.

The Committee emphasized that it will monitor the implementation of these decisions to ensure that the Pension Fund's work is stable and convenient for citizens.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the unblocking of pensions after his appeal to the Minister of Social Policy. Payments, according to him, were suspended due to Resolution No. 299.