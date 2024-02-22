The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on capital market reform

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law No. 5865 on the reform of the capital market and the Securities Commission, the deputies said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"First to go - the draft law on the Securities Commission and Capital Market Reform No. 5865 was adopted as a whole. "There were 279 votes in favor. During the consideration, two amendments out of 2000+ were voted down: on increasing salaries (No. 518) and on conflict of interest (No. 361) did not get enough votes and were rejected," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the document was voted in the first reading back in 2021. "So, the work lasted two years. The adoption of this draft law is an important condition for the World Bank. So, this is the fulfillment of our European integration obligations," Honcharenko said in Telegram .

"The first of the three laws has been adopted by the World Bank. Two are left," Zheleznyak added.

