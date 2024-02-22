$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43936 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101770 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284709 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207733 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241358 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253990 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160124 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372698 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on capital market reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25514 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law on reforming the capital market and the Securities Commission of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on capital market reform

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law No. 5865 on the reform of the capital market and the Securities Commission, the deputies said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"First to go - the draft law on the Securities Commission and Capital Market Reform No. 5865 was adopted as a whole. "There were 279 votes in favor. During the consideration, two amendments out of 2000+ were voted down: on increasing salaries (No. 518) and on conflict of interest (No. 361) did not get enough votes and were rejected," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the document was voted in the first reading back in 2021. "So, the work lasted two years. The adoption of this draft law is an important condition for the World Bank. So, this is the fulfillment of our European integration obligations," Honcharenko said in Telegram .

"The first of the three laws has been adopted by the World Bank. Two are left," Zheleznyak added.

The banking system of Ukraine has sufficient capital and strength - NBU10.01.24, 18:02 • 106968 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
World Bank
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
