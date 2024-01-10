The banking system of Ukraine has sufficient capital and strength - NBU

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103567 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113731 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144076 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140514 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284979 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178301 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148895 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35074 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38427 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49078 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68795 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35137 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262417 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68795 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144076 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107470 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123532 views
The banking system of Ukraine has sufficient capital and strength - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106955 views

Ukraine's banking system demonstrates stability, is ready to recover with sufficient capital to maintain profitability and lending, according to a report by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The assessment of the stability of Ukraine's banking system has confirmed the banks' ability to generate profits, increase capital and lending. This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine in its Financial Stability Report, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's banking system has sufficient capital and strength, and the banking system resilience assessment and additional simulations under adverse assumptions confirmed the banks' ability to continue to generate profits, increase capital and lending

- the statement said.

The NBU stated that the sector is sufficiently capitalized and ready to recover and implement new requirements. 

According to the National Bank, the key innovations that have been in effect since the beginning of 2024 are the deduction of the full amount of non-core assets from the capital instead of 75% under the previous requirements. Also, the risk-weighted assets will include 100% of the estimated amount of operational risk instead of 50%.

In the future, banks will update their operational risk estimates and, based on current financial statements and after test calculations, will take into account the estimated market risk in their capital adequacy ratios. Starting in August, the NBU will also update the requirements for the capital structure and introduce new capital adequacy ratios.

20 Ukrainian banks have passed the stability assessment - NBU22.12.23, 16:20 • 24779 views

The estimated impact of all the planned requirements on the banks' capital, taking into account the structure of their balance sheets, is about UAH 25 billion. Banks are able to meet these requirements even with the increase in the corporate income tax rate.

The new requirements are expected to further strengthen the sector and bring it closer to European standards.

The exchange rate may not be stable, but the NBU will smooth out dangerous fluctuations - NBU Governor07.01.24, 15:30 • 39410 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy

