On February 3, a fire broke out in the capital of the Russian Federation, on the territory of the All-Russian National Museum of Natural History. This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, UNN reports .

According to local media, the fire occurred on the first floor of pavilion 58, which houses a museum dedicated to Slavic writing. Rescuers arrived at the scene, and the area of the fire was 20 square meters. Despite the incident, visitors to nearby catering establishments were not evacuated.

We don't know anything, no one has reported a fire. So far, everything is calm, people are walking the streets - , an employee of a nearby restaurant told reporters.

Thick puffs of black smoke erupt from the building, and the fire has engulfed the first floor. The smoke is visible for several kilometers. The fire occurred in a former pavilion where structures were being dismantled. At the time of the fire, there were 13 people inside, all of whom managed to evacuate.

Recall

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery when drone debris fell.