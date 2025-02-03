ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The VDNKh pavilion with the Museum of Slavic Writing caught fire in Moscow

The VDNKh pavilion with the Museum of Slavic Writing caught fire in Moscow

Kyiv

Pavilion 58, which houses the Museum of Slavic Writing, caught fire at the All-Russian Exhibition of Fine Arts in Moscow. Black smoke is coming out of the building, 13 people have been evacuated, and the fire is 20 square meters.

On February 3, a fire broke out in the capital of the Russian Federation, on the territory of the All-Russian National Museum of Natural History. This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, UNN reports .

According to local media, the fire occurred on the first floor of pavilion 58, which houses a museum dedicated to Slavic writing. Rescuers arrived at the scene, and the area of the fire was 20 square meters. Despite the incident, visitors to nearby catering establishments were not evacuated.

We don't know anything, no one has reported a fire. So far, everything is calm, people are walking the streets

- , an employee of a nearby restaurant told reporters.

Thick puffs of black smoke erupt from the building, and the fire has engulfed the first floor. The smoke is visible for several kilometers. The fire occurred in a former pavilion where structures were being dismantled. At the time of the fire, there were 13 people inside, all of whom managed to evacuate.

Recall

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery when drone debris fell. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World

Contact us about advertising