The USA must continue to support Ukraine, but it needs to engage in negotiations - Republican
Kyiv • UNN
Republican Congressman Mike Turner called for continued support for Ukraine but insisted on the necessity of negotiations. He emphasized that Russia remains the aggressor that is killing Ukrainians.
Republican Congressman Mike Turner believes that U.S. support for Ukraine should continue, but Volodymyr Zelensky should have reacted differently to Donald Trump's words.
This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.
We must continue to support Ukraine, but Ukraine must come to the negotiating table in a meaningful way so that these peace talks can continue, and so that the United States has a chance to end this war.
Turner also noted that Russia remains an empire of evil and that it is the one killing an incredible number of Ukrainians.
They are the aggressor here, and everyone, certainly Europeans, the United States, has opposed their aggression.
His comments sharply contrast with Trump's statements, notes CNN.
Reminder
Following the summit in London, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories and values, and representatives from Europe, the USA, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation must be at the negotiating table to end the war.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Ukraine needs to make "territorial concessions" in exchange for security guarantees.