The US will pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107358 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169009 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106500 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343040 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173495 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
The US will pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17149 views

The Trump administration has struck a deal with El Salvador to house 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison. Washington will pay $6 million a year to keep the detainees.

The US will pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison

The administration of US President Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the government of El Salvador to house approximately 300 suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in a prison in the Central American country. This is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, Washington will pay El Salvador $6 million for one year of detention. This is one of the first times a country in the region has agreed to accept migrants detained in the United States.

The decision was made after negotiations between Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The prison where the suspects will be held is known for its harsh conditions and is part of Bukele's large-scale campaign against organized crime. Since 2022, his government has arrested more than 84,000 people, often without trial, drawing criticism from human rights activists.

It remains unclear how the Trump administration identified these individuals as members of Tren de Aragua. The gang, which originated in a Venezuelan prison, has expanded its operations in several Latin American countries. During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly used it as an example of the threat of illegal immigration, and last month officially recognized Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the US Department of Justice, among those transferred to El Salvador are individuals accused of serious crimes. One of them, Cesar Eliseo Sorto Amaya, was convicted of double murder in El Salvador before being apprehended while illegally crossing the US border. Another prisoner was identified by the Joe Biden administration as one of the leaders of the MS-13 gang.

Official San Salvador has not yet commented on the agreement. At the same time, the Venezuelan government denies the existence of Tren de Aragua, claiming that the gang has been liquidated. Authorities in several countries report arrests of its members, while Caracas continues to refuse to accept deportees from the United States, except in isolated cases.

In recent weeks, about 350 Venezuelans have been deported to their homeland, including 180 who spent up to 16 days at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo. The Trump administration claimed that they belonged to Tren de Aragua, but no specific evidence was presented to support this.

Official Caracas has not yet commented on the agreement between the US and El Salvador.

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US01.02.25, 21:13 • 39604 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
