Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 788 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17307 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154432 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161927 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212257 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246635 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152973 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371055 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183510 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The US wants to participate in a closed trial of a WSJ journalist in russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35823 views

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of spying for russia, will stand trial in a closed court in yekaterinburg at the end of the month, and the United States wants to participate.

The US wants to participate in a closed trial of a WSJ journalist in russia

The United States wants to participate in the trial of the WSJ journalist in russia, which will take place behind closed doors in yekaterinburg at the end of the month. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States has expressed a desire to participate in the trial of American journalist Evan Gershkowitz, accused of spying for russia.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States is actively working to ensure access to the trial, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the month in yekaterinburg.

The WSJ editor has been in prison since the spring of 2023 and denies all charges.

Two journalists working for AP and Reuters detained in russia29.04.24, 03:07 • 32274 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
Reuters
United States
