The US wants to participate in a closed trial of a WSJ journalist in russia

The United States wants to participate in the trial of the WSJ journalist in russia, which will take place behind closed doors in yekaterinburg at the end of the month. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States has expressed a desire to participate in the trial of American journalist Evan Gershkowitz, accused of spying for russia.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States is actively working to ensure access to the trial, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the month in yekaterinburg.

The WSJ editor has been in prison since the spring of 2023 and denies all charges.

