The US Treasury Secretary called Putin a war criminal

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 7082 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 20556 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 30852 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 47413 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 42670 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48603 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43874 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40756 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96883 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100959 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
4m/s
46%
747 mm
Popular news

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 37736 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 31180 views

The EU has reacted to the visit of the PRC leader to Moscow

May 7, 03:49 PM • 10382 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

May 7, 03:54 PM • 12464 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 20556 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96883 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100959 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 94447 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 85651 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 31221 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63653 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113496 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109709 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120467 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The US Treasury Secretary called Putin a war criminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

During a hearing in Congress, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he considers Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He also noted the need for negotiations with both sides.

The US Treasury Secretary called Putin a war criminal

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "war criminal." This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the hearings in Congress, Democrat Juan Vargas asked Bessent if he considered Putin a war criminal, to which he answered in the affirmative. After that, the interlocutor asked whether the minister would negotiate with a war criminal,

This is the nature of diplomacy when you have to negotiate with both sides

- Bessent answered.

In this context, he cited the example of US negotiations with Japan after World War II. At the same time, the US Treasury Secretary noted that the sanctions policy of the previous White House chief Joe Biden was not strict enough to effectively deter Russian aggression.

Let us remind you

In March, European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper, reacting to the latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, said that Putin is a criminal, and the EU will not comment on his propaganda.

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov08.05.25, 00:38 • 1036 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Scott Bessent
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$60.97
Bitcoin
$97,124.00
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,373.45
Ethereum
$1,802.01