US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "war criminal." This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the hearings in Congress, Democrat Juan Vargas asked Bessent if he considered Putin a war criminal, to which he answered in the affirmative. After that, the interlocutor asked whether the minister would negotiate with a war criminal,

This is the nature of diplomacy when you have to negotiate with both sides - Bessent answered.

In this context, he cited the example of US negotiations with Japan after World War II. At the same time, the US Treasury Secretary noted that the sanctions policy of the previous White House chief Joe Biden was not strict enough to effectively deter Russian aggression.

Let us remind you

In March, European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper, reacting to the latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, said that Putin is a criminal, and the EU will not comment on his propaganda.

