The US State Department commented on the ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

The United States supports a number of international investigations into the crimes of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, including the investigation conducted by the International Criminal Court. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, commenting on the issuance of an arrest warrant to the ICC for former Defense Minister of the aggressor country Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation .

We have clearly stated that Russian troops committed atrocities during the illegal invasion of Ukraine, and they must answer for these atrocities Miller said.

Vladimir Zelensky said that after the ICC issued an arrest warrant, the path to The Hague is open for Shoigu and Gerasimov.

