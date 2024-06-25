"We hope to see them behind bars": Zelensky welcomed ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 106274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114948 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145815 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369750 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182188 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149720 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 106274 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114948 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110310 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130217 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4636 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7734 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13261 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14774 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18638 views
"We hope to see them behind bars": Zelensky welcomed ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29347 views

The president of Ukraine welcomed the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for the former Defense Minister and chief of the General Staff of Russia, saying that every criminal involved in planning and launching attacks on civilians in Ukraine should be brought to justice and behind bars.

"We hope to see them behind bars": Zelensky welcomed ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed today's arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, pointing out that every criminal involved in planning and executing enemy strikes should know that justice will be served and that "we hope to see them behind bars," writes UNN.

I welcome today's arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against two key figures in the Russian military leadership

- noted the president in X.

He noted that both are accused of committing horrific crimes against civilians in Ukraine during Russia's reckless bombing of critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. "These barbaric missile and drone strikes continue, killing people and causing damage all over Ukraine," the head of state added.

Every criminal involved in planning and executing these strikes should know that justice will be served. And we hope to see them behind bars

Zelensky pointed out.

The president noted that today's decision is "clear evidence that justice for Russian crimes against Ukrainians is inevitable." "It clearly demonstrates that no military rank or office doors can protect Russian criminals from responsibility," he said.

"We look forward to further arrest warrants to rid Russia of the sense of impunity. A feeling that has fueled Russian crimes for decades. Responsibility is the only way to put an end to them," Zelensky stressed.

On Tuesday, June 24, The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two people - former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
