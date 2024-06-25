"We hope to see them behind bars": Zelensky welcomed ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed today's arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, pointing out that every criminal involved in planning and executing enemy strikes should know that justice will be served and that "we hope to see them behind bars," writes UNN.

I welcome today's arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against two key figures in the Russian military leadership - noted the president in X.

He noted that both are accused of committing horrific crimes against civilians in Ukraine during Russia's reckless bombing of critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. "These barbaric missile and drone strikes continue, killing people and causing damage all over Ukraine," the head of state added.

Every criminal involved in planning and executing these strikes should know that justice will be served. And we hope to see them behind bars Zelensky pointed out.

The president noted that today's decision is "clear evidence that justice for Russian crimes against Ukrainians is inevitable." "It clearly demonstrates that no military rank or office doors can protect Russian criminals from responsibility," he said.

"We look forward to further arrest warrants to rid Russia of the sense of impunity. A feeling that has fueled Russian crimes for decades. Responsibility is the only way to put an end to them," Zelensky stressed.

recall

On Tuesday, June 24, The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two people - former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.