The US offered Ukraine to accept deported migrants - The Washington Post

The administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the Ukrainian government to accept an unspecified number of migrants deported from the country. The Washington Post reports this with reference to unnamed documents to which the publication gained access, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the documents do not specify how officials in Kyiv reacted to the proposal, transmitted by a high-ranking American diplomat, which involved sending citizens of third countries to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian diplomat informed the US Embassy only that the government would offer a response when it formulates a position - the material says.

It is also indicated that similar proposals were sent to a number of other countries at about the same time.

Ukraine did not accept any third-country citizens from the United States, and there is no indication that Kyiv seriously considered the American proposal - the authors claim.

The publication adds that two Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter said that the topic never reached the highest government level. At the same time, one of the officials said that he was not aware of any "political demands" from the US regarding their request for Ukraine to accept deportees.

Let us remind

According to Bloomberg, the administration of US President Donald Trump offers migrants without documents 1,000 dollars and payment for a ticket if they agree to leave the USA voluntarily.

