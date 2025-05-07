The US offered Ukraine to accept deported migrants - The Washington Post

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 32901 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 70216 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 55810 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 56450 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 63744 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 97887 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 52681 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 109742 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57389 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 128090 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 11:40 AM • 97887 views

The US offered Ukraine to accept deported migrants - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The Trump administration approached Ukraine with a proposal to accept migrants deported from the US. Kyiv did not accept a single migrant and probably did not take the proposal seriously.

The US offered Ukraine to accept deported migrants - The Washington Post

The administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the Ukrainian government to accept an unspecified number of migrants deported from the country. The Washington Post reports this with reference to unnamed documents to which the publication gained access, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the documents do not specify how officials in Kyiv reacted to the proposal, transmitted by a high-ranking American diplomat, which involved sending citizens of third countries to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian diplomat informed the US Embassy only that the government would offer a response when it formulates a position

- the material says.

It is also indicated that similar proposals were sent to a number of other countries at about the same time.

Ukraine did not accept any third-country citizens from the United States, and there is no indication that Kyiv seriously considered the American proposal

- the authors claim.

The publication adds that two Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter said that the topic never reached the highest government level. At the same time, one of the officials said that he was not aware of any "political demands" from the US regarding their request for Ukraine to accept deportees.

Let us remind

According to Bloomberg, the administration of US President Donald Trump offers migrants without documents 1,000 dollars and payment for a ticket if they agree to leave the USA voluntarily.

In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home03.05.25, 20:42 • 12734 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
