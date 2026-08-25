The U.S. is preparing to revoke up to 200,000 visas from asylum applicants - AP

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to revoke business and tourist visas for up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for refugee status in the United States or are currently seeking it. Associated Press reports, citing UNN.

Details

Unless the decision is challenged or reviewed, the State Department is expected to announce in the coming weeks the revocation of so-called B1 and B2 category visas issued between 2016 and 2026 whose holders have applied, or are currently applying, for asylum, according to State Department documents obtained by the Associated Press and two U.S. officials. The move will be carried out in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security.

We are coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who came to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors but then applied for asylum in order to remain here permanently - said U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

He declined to comment on the number of visas that could be revoked, noting that "as the process continues, the number of revocations remains variable and will be carried out on an ongoing basis."

Additionally

B1 category visas are generally issued for business trips, while B2 visas are for tourism, visiting relatives, or receiving medical treatment.

People currently applying for B1 and B2 visas are required to confirm that they will not apply for asylum in the United States and to prove that they intend to return to their countries of origin.

Over the past 18 months, the State Department has revoked approximately 175,000 visas from individuals who were convicted of or charged with crimes ranging from driving under the influence to rape and robbery. Visas were also revoked from individuals who publicly spoke out against U.S. policies, particularly in the Middle East.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration proposed setting a fee of nearly $104,000 for new H-1B work visas for highly skilled foreign workers.