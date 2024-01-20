The US is preparing to carry out the first ever execution by nitrogen gas

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104467 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114221 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144697 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178030 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285385 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38171 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41600 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52147 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72551 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 39033 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262711 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72551 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144693 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107662 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107605 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123662 views
The US is preparing to carry out the first ever execution by nitrogen gas

The US is preparing to carry out the first ever execution by nitrogen gas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51635 views

The United States is preparing for the first execution by nitrogen gas asphyxiation, scheduled for January 25 in the state of Alabama, to which prisoner Kenneth Smith is to be brought. Human rights activists have opposed this method, citing violations of international treaties against torture.

The United States began preparations for the first ever nitrogen gas execution. This has raised concerns about human rights. Reuters writes, reports UNN.

Details

The first-ever execution by nitrogen gas asphyxiation is scheduled to take place in Alabama on January 25.

Kenneth Smith, convicted of murder for hire in 1988, is executed.

It is reported that Kenneth's executioners will tie a mask to his face connected to a nitrogen cylinder designed to deprive him of oxygen.

Human rights activists and United Nations experts have criticized this method, saying it is likely to violate the international treaty against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment.

This method is also opposed by the convict  Smith, 58, himself. He sued the Alabama Department of Corrections, claiming that the proposed method carries dangerous risks, including that the mask with his face could be broken, allowing oxygen to enter him, preventing his execution. Such a scenario could trigger a stroke or leave Smith in a permanent vegetative state, he argued.

In Kharkiv region, a man dumped his friend's body on a railroad track to disguise the murder as suicide19.01.24, 19:24 • 31167 views

However, a federal judge ruled against him, saying he was unlikely to show that the new method constituted cruel or unusual punishment. Robert Grass, a lawyer representing Smith, said he plans to appeal.

Optional

Smith was to be executed by lethal injection in November 2022. However, numerous attempts to insert an intravenous line failed. Thus, the killer escaped punishment.

Reuters notes that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the US to obtain barbiturates commonly used in lethal injection protocols. This is partly due to a European ban that prohibits pharmaceutical companies from selling drugs used in executions. As a result, some states have tried to revive old methods such as firing squads. Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma have introduced new gas-based protocols.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

HealthCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

Contact us about advertising