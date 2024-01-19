In Kharkiv region, a man dumped his friend's body on a railroad track to disguise the murder as suicide
Kyiv • UNN
An elderly man who killed his friend and dumped his body on a railroad track to make it look like suicide was detained in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The suspect attempted to commit the crime during a drunken conflict but was caught by local authorities.
An elderly man who killed his friend and dumped his body on a railroad track to make it look like a suicide was committed was detained in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
Yesterday, the bloodied body of a dead man was found on a railway track in Kharkiv district.
The investigation found that on the evening of January 17, a group of friends were drinking alcohol in a house in the village of Dubivka, Kharkiv district. Subsequently, a domestic conflict arose between the 70-year-old suspect and his 57-year-old friend.
During the argument, the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend in the neck, killing him on the spot.
To hide his crime, the suspect decided to disguise it as a "suicide". He put the body of the deceased on a sled and drove it to the train station. When he got there, he threw the corpse onto the railroad tracks so that the man's body would be run over by a train.
One person killed, two injured in Kharkiv region due to head-on collision: police investigate details of the accident16.01.24, 18:10 • 24524 views
However, some time after the suspect went home, the railroad workers found the corpse.
Law enforcement officers detained the offender. A custody without bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint.