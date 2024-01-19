In Kharkiv region, a man dumped his friend's body on a railroad track to disguise the murder as suicide

An elderly man who killed his friend and dumped his body on a railroad track to make it look like a suicide was committed was detained in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, the bloodied body of a dead man was found on a railway track in Kharkiv district.

The investigation found that on the evening of January 17, a group of friends were drinking alcohol in a house in the village of Dubivka, Kharkiv district. Subsequently, a domestic conflict arose between the 70-year-old suspect and his 57-year-old friend.

During the argument, the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend in the neck, killing him on the spot.

To hide his crime, the suspect decided to disguise it as a "suicide". He put the body of the deceased on a sled and drove it to the train station. When he got there, he threw the corpse onto the railroad tracks so that the man's body would be run over by a train.

However, some time after the suspect went home, the railroad workers found the corpse.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender. A custody without bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint.