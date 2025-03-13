The US is exploring the possibility of cooperation with Gazprom - Bloomberg
The US is considering ways to cooperate with Russia's Gazprom in global projects, despite sanctions. There are preliminary contacts between representatives of both countries regarding the restoration of the Nord Stream.
The United States of America is exploring ways to cooperate with the Russian energy giant PJSC "Gazprom" in global projects. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing unnamed Russian and European officials, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication's sources, preliminary contacts on this issue have taken place between American and Russian representatives of the United States and Russia. At the same time, it is unclear who is conducting the talks and whether the Trump administration is directly involved in them.
Discussions between the US and Russia on possible cooperation with Gazprom are in the early stages
The authors note that Gazprom is particularly interested in US assistance in restoring the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast, after a sabotage attack in 2022.
"Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia supplied gas to Europe via Nord Stream. After Gazprom reduced and then stopped the flow of gas at the beginning of the war, the pipeline was damaged along with one of the Nord Stream 2 lines during a mysterious assault," the article says.
In February 2025, the Russian treasury received 771.3 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies, short of more than 150 billion rubles, compared to February 2024. This result is due to the fact that Russian oil and gas companies are forced to increase discounts on their products due to increased sanctions pressure.
