The US is considering buying Greenland, offering more money than Denmark - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the idea of acquiring Greenland, offering the island a financial benefit that significantly exceeds subsidies from Denmark. This is stated in a Newsweek article, reports UNN.

Details

The publication recalls that Trump called US ownership of Greenland an "absolute necessity," but the leaders of Greenland and Denmark sharply rejected this idea. But this did not prevent the Trump administration from exploring the possibility of setting a price for the largest island in the world.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of approximately 56,000, is home to Thule Air Base, an important US military facility, and contains valuable deposits of rare earth minerals, oil and natural gas. Trump has stepped up his rhetoric about US ownership of the island, but the price of acquiring it could be enormous not only in terms of economics, but also political capital - the article says.

The authors note that Trump is not the first US president to express interest in Greenland. Thus, in 1946, Harry Truman offered Denmark 100 million dollars in gold for the island, which is equivalent to approximately 1.6 billion dollars in today's money. And although Trump has not publicly named a price, his administration has previously promised Greenlanders "billions of dollars" in investment.

At the same time, the Greenland leadership has consistently rejected Trump's initiatives, and then Prime Minister Mute Burup Egede stated: "Greenland is ours, we are not for sale and will never be for sale." Despite this, representatives of the Trump administration are considering increasing the current subsidies that Greenland receives from Denmark, which currently amount to $600 million per year.

The point is that we will pay you more than Denmark said one of the administration officials.

According to the authors, this indicates that any potential offer would include an annual payment of more than $600 million to Greenland, which would increase costs from a one-time payment to an annual obligation.

In general, the current offer from the US government may amount to more than $2.2 billion with regular payments every year - suggests the publication.

Journalists also point out that Trump may threaten Denmark with tariffs. Thus, he has already considered introducing tariffs on the Danish pharmaceutical market - in particular, on popular drugs such as Ozempic, if Denmark refuses negotiations.

Let us remind you

According to The New York Times, the US plans to convince the population of Greenland to join the country instead of annexation. The White House is considering financial incentives, including payments of $10,000 to each Greenlander.

