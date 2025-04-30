The US has approved the sale of 400 AIM-120D missiles to Poland for $1.33 billion - Euronews

The United States of America has approved the sale of air defense missiles to Poland for $1.33 billion or €1.17 billion. This was reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

The package includes 400 AIM-120D medium-range air-to-air missiles. Poland will also receive guidance system kits, spare parts, a transportation container and access to US software needed to operate the missiles.

The sale was approved by the US State Department, and the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it had provided the necessary notifications to Congress for further approval of arms supplies to Poland.

Washington also claims that the sale is in line with US foreign policy goals, which are to provide support to its allies. This includes those NATO members who act as a "force for political and economic stability in Europe."

The sale comes as Warsaw seeks to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by next year, a key demand by US President Donald Trump for NATO members.

In addition, Poland is committed to increasing military investment to better prepare for any potential threats following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

