American officials are expressing doubts about the advisability of transferring M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australian warehouses to Ukraine. This is reported by the Australian ABC, writes UNN.

It is reported that during a meeting in Rome, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that the fleet of used M1A1 tanks is already on its way. According to ABC, the process of loading the first of 49 vehicles onto a cargo ship has recently begun, but the government will not discuss their current location or expected date of arrival in Europe for "security reasons."

Before starting the supply process, Australia had to wait for Washington's approval to export American-made tanks to a third country. They received this permission, even though American officials secretly remained frustrated with the transfer, the publication writes.

"Last year, even before Donald Trump returned to the presidency, we warned the Australians that sending Abrams tanks would be difficult, and when they finally get to the battlefield, it will be difficult for Ukrainians to maintain them," one American official told ABC on condition of anonymity.

Last month, a representative of the Australian Ministry of Defense stated that there are some concerns that sending large tanks to Ukraine is not the best way to provide military assistance.

"We are beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these machines. The roof of the tank is the weakest point of the Abrams, and this is a war of drones," the official said.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles declined to comment on whether US officials had expressed any concerns about the donation.

"We are working very closely with Ukraine and the United States to make this delivery happen, and the tanks are on their way," he said.

"The first tranche has been on its way for some time, but I will not go into details," he added.

The Prime Minister of Australia announced that the Abrams tanks are already heading to Ukraine, and the total amount of aid provided is $1.5 billion.