Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
The US Department of Defense begins immediate dismissal of transgender military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 174 views

The United States Department of Defense is beginning the dismissal of transgender military personnel and requiring others to self-identify. The Pentagon will check medical records for gender dysphoria.

The US Department of Defense begins immediate dismissal of transgender military personnel

The United States Department of Defense (USA) is beginning the immediate discharge of up to 1,000 military personnel who identify as transgender. All other military personnel are given 30 days to self-identify in accordance with a new directive issued on Thursday, May 8. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the American defense agency will check medical records to identify those who are hiding their transgender identity.

No more transgender people in the Ministry of Defense

- wrote US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset on social network X.

According to the publication, department officials said it is difficult to determine exactly how many transgender soldiers there are, but medical records will indicate those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, who have symptoms, or who are undergoing treatment.

These soldiers will then be forcibly discharged from service

- says The Guardian.

According to the publication, citing officials, as of December 9, 2024, there were 4,240 soldiers with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria serving in the American army. But they admit that this number may be higher.

Let us remind you

On January 27, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people.

On March 18, 2025, a U.S. federal judge prohibited the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of the military.

The US Department of Defense issued new rules regarding the ban on transgender people serving in the army. Military personnel must undergo an assessment for gender dysphoria.

Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland01.05.25, 18:37 • 10757 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
United States
