The US Department of Defense begins immediate dismissal of transgender military personnel

The United States Department of Defense (USA) is beginning the immediate discharge of up to 1,000 military personnel who identify as transgender. All other military personnel are given 30 days to self-identify in accordance with a new directive issued on Thursday, May 8. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the American defense agency will check medical records to identify those who are hiding their transgender identity.

No more transgender people in the Ministry of Defense - wrote US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset on social network X.

According to the publication, department officials said it is difficult to determine exactly how many transgender soldiers there are, but medical records will indicate those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, who have symptoms, or who are undergoing treatment.

These soldiers will then be forcibly discharged from service - says The Guardian.

According to the publication, citing officials, as of December 9, 2024, there were 4,240 soldiers with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria serving in the American army. But they admit that this number may be higher.

Let us remind you

On January 27, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people.

On March 18, 2025, a U.S. federal judge prohibited the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of the military.

The US Department of Defense issued new rules regarding the ban on transgender people serving in the army. Military personnel must undergo an assessment for gender dysphoria.

