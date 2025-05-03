The US Army is creating a new military zone on the border with Mexico - Reuters
The US Armed Forces have created a new military zone in Texas along the border with Mexico. The troops will be able to temporarily detain migrants, who will be handed over to the border patrol.
The US military has created another military zone in Texas along the border with Mexico, where troops can temporarily detain migrants or border violators. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
The publication reminds that a similar zone was created last month in New Mexico.
The US military said it had created a "Texas National Defense Zone" on a 63-mile strip running east from the Texas-New Mexico border in El Paso
The authors point out that the US Customs and Border Protection retains jurisdiction over illegal border crossings in the area, and the military will hand over detained migrants to the US Border Patrol or other civilian law enforcement agencies.
There are currently about 11,900 troops on the border. According to government data, the number of migrants caught crossing illegally fell to its lowest level ever in March
The authors add that New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has opposed what she called a "deportation buffer zone" in her state.
Recently, the US and Mexico reached two key agreements in the agricultural sector amid the threat of escalating tensions over Donald Trump's tariffs. In particular, Mexico will increase water supplies to US farmers and fight a livestock pest.
