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The U.S. ambassador to the UN explained the reason for Trump's concern over Russian oil refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Mike Waltz linked Trump's concern to Russia's role in the global diesel market. Fuel prices affect inflation and the economy.

The U.S. ambassador to the UN explained the reason for Trump's concern over Russian oil refineries

U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz explained U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about problems in Russia's oil refining industry following Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. This was reported by UNN, citing Waltz's statement.

Details

Waltz explained that the U.S. president's reaction was related to Russia's role in the global diesel fuel market.

Russia was a net exporter of diesel fuel. Diesel is used in tractors, trucks, and, obviously, in our aviation and fleet as well. We are not a country where products go directly from the farm to the table. In our case, there is a chain from the farm to the truck and then to the table. And one of the factors behind global inflation is diesel

- the U.S. representative stated.

According to him, diesel fuel is necessary not only for road transport. It is widely used in agriculture, freight transportation, aviation, and shipping. As a result, changes in its price affect prices in other sectors of the economy.

Let us recall

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Russia's loss of control over diesel production and emphasized the need to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to his statement, stressing that dialogue with President Trump is ongoing and that ideas for bringing peace closer are on the table.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian21.09.26, 23:28 • 12515 views

Olga Rozgon

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