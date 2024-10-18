The United States offers $10 million for information on the organizers of the Russian propaganda Telegram channel “Rybar”
Kyiv • UNN
The United States has announced a reward for information about “Rybar”, a Russian-funded channel that interferes in US elections. The channel manages propaganda resources aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country.
The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about the Russian Telegram channel Rybar, which is funded by the Rostec corporation. UNN writes about this with reference to the website of the State Department's "Reward for assistance to justice" program.
Details
It is noted that the Rybar project is associated with interference in the US presidential election and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.
Rybar is a Russian media organization previously funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The project now receives funding from the state-owned Rostec Corporation, which is under US sanctions. (...) Rybar, using Rostec's resources and support, contributes to strengthening Russia's military capabilities and spreading pro-Russian and anti-Western narratives
The United States emphasizes that Rybar runs the propaganda channels HOLDTHELINE and STANDWTHTEXAS, promoting the political interests of the Russian Federation in the United States.
Addendum
Washington also found out that Rybar created the TEXASvsUSA account on the social network X to speculate on the topic of illegal migration through Texas. This account was later blocked for violating the platform's rules.
However, U.S. law enforcement agencies point out that Rybar tried to incite internal conflicts in the United States through this resource, promote inter-party and racial hatred, and call for hatred and violence.
Recall
In the summer, the US State Department announced a $10 million reward for information on the whereabouts of a hacker from the DPRK, Kim Jong Hyuk. He is associated with the Andariel group, which attacks foreign companies and institutions.