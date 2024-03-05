The United States imposes new sanctions on the Russian air force and the Wagner PMC

In a new package of sanctions against Russia, the United States imposed restrictions on PMC Wagner and the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Federal Register.

Details

It is noted that the sanctions lists include

Wagner Private Equity Company; and also any of its successors, divisions or subsidiaries;

Pavel Shevelin (an individual from of the Russian Federation);

Eltechnord LLC and any of its successors, divisions or subsidiaries;

Kim Yong-hyok (individual from DPRK);

The Russian Aerospace Forces and any of their successors, subdivisions or subsidiaries.

These individuals and companies are accused of transferring or purchasing weapons of mass destruction, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, or missile systems from Syria, Iran, and the DPRK, as well as nuclear weapons.

US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war

Addendum

According to the document, no department or agency of the U.S. government may purchase or enter into any contracts for the purchase of goods, technology or services from the designated individuals and companies.

It is also prohibited to provide them with assistance, sell products included in the US list of prohibited weapons, as well as any defense goods, and grant individual licenses.

Recall

US President Joe Biden has signed a decree extending sanctions against Russia, imposed in 2014 after Russia's aggression against Ukraine, for another year.