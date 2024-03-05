$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23663 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 83089 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 243089 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212256 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183953 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250480 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156388 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
The United States imposes new sanctions on the Russian air force and the Wagner PMC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30687 views

The United States imposed new sanctions against the Wagner PMC, the Russian Aerospace Forces, and related individuals and companies for transferring or acquiring weapons of mass destruction from Syria, Iran, and North Korea.

The United States imposes new sanctions on the Russian air force and the Wagner PMC

In a new package of sanctions against Russia, the United States imposed restrictions on PMC Wagner and the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Federal Register. 

Details

It is noted that the sanctions lists include 

  • Wagner Private Equity Company; and also any of its successors, divisions or subsidiaries;
  • Pavel Shevelin (an individual from of the Russian Federation);
  • Eltechnord LLC and any of its successors, divisions or subsidiaries;
  • Kim Yong-hyok (individual from DPRK);
  • The Russian Aerospace Forces and any of their successors, subdivisions or subsidiaries.

These individuals and companies are accused of transferring or purchasing weapons of mass destruction, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, or missile systems from Syria, Iran, and the DPRK, as well as nuclear weapons.

US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war

Addendum

According to the document, no department or agency of the U.S. government may purchase or enter into any contracts for the purchase of goods, technology or services from the designated individuals and companies.

It is also prohibited to provide them with assistance, sell products included in the US list of prohibited weapons, as well as any defense goods, and grant individual licenses.

Recall

US President Joe Biden has signed a decree extending sanctions against Russia, imposed in 2014 after Russia's aggression against Ukraine, for another year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
North Korea
Syria
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Iran
