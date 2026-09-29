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The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals for allegedly procuring weapons for Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and companies from China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan for assisting Iran in procuring weapons.

The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals for allegedly procuring weapons for Iran
Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against 10 individuals and entities, including those based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan, for assisting Iran’s Ministry of Defense in procuring weapons and components, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

These sanctions are part of broader efforts by the Trump administration aimed at economically isolating Iran and pressuring it into negotiations to end the Iran-U.S. war that began in February.

Trump denied Iran's offer to ease sanctions in exchange for nuclear steps - Reuters29.09.26, 18:09 • 3412 views

"As part of the 'Economic Outcast' operation, the Treasury Department will continue to identify and block the activities of those providing material, technological or financial support that enables the Iranian regime to sustain its terrorist activities," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "The Treasury Department will not tolerate any support for the regime and will continue to identify, expose and isolate those facilitating Iran’s actions."

The department said the sanctions are intended to weaken Tehran’s ability to rebuild its weapons programs, as well as increase the costs for those supporting the country’s efforts to procure military equipment.

Iran has declared its readiness for new U.S. attacks and escalated its rhetoric27.09.26, 13:47 • 14727 views

Antonina Tumanova

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