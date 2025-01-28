The United States has transferred 90 Patriot missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland to be delivered to Ukraine

This week, the United States moved about 90 Patriot air defense interceptor missiles from a warehouse in Israel to Poland, from where they are to be delivered to Ukraine. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

The transfer of missiles is of strategic importance for strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The need for additional means of protecting critical infrastructure is one of Kyiv's key requests to its allies.

The Patriot system, used by Israel for more than 30 years, was decommissioned in 2022 as the country switched to its own air defense technologies.

The delivery became possible after approval by the Israeli authorities. However, Israel has officially informed the terrorist country that it is not supplying weapons to Ukraine, but is only returning the American equipment to the warehouse.

So far, US aircraft have already transported missiles to Poland, where the center for the transportation of military aid for Ukraine is located. Kyiv will receive the missiles to be used with the existing Patriot batteries, which are already successfully protecting Ukrainian skies.

Earlier it was reported that the US State Department issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign assistance programs for 90 days. The suspension applies to both new funds and existing agreements, with the exception of military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Zelenskyy then instructed the government to report on the suspended humanitarian programs of American support.

