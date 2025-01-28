The United States has transferred 90 Patriot missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland to be delivered to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77753 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96194 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107333 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130555 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118580 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113198 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156338 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118590 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140017 views
The United States has transferred 90 Patriot missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland to be delivered to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29693 views

The United States transported about 90 Patriot interceptor missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland for further transfer to Ukraine.

This week, the United States moved about 90 Patriot air defense interceptor missiles from a warehouse in Israel to Poland, from where they are to be delivered to Ukraine. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

The transfer of missiles is of strategic importance for strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The need for additional means of protecting critical infrastructure is one of Kyiv's key requests to its allies. 

The Patriot system, used by Israel for more than 30 years, was decommissioned in 2022 as the country switched to its own air defense technologies.

The delivery became possible after approval by the Israeli authorities. However, Israel has officially informed the terrorist country that it is not supplying weapons to Ukraine, but is only returning the American equipment to the warehouse. 

So far, US aircraft have already transported missiles to Poland, where the center for the transportation of military aid for Ukraine is located. Kyiv will receive the missiles to be used with the existing Patriot batteries, which are already successfully protecting Ukrainian skies. 

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the US State Department issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign assistance programs for 90 days. The suspension applies to both new funds and existing agreements, with the exception of military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Zelenskyy then instructed the government to report on the suspended humanitarian programs of American support. 

Zelenskyy instructs government officials to report on US programs that have been suspended28.01.25, 21:31 • 31590 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

