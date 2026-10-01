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The United States did not invite some key allies to a meeting on NATO’s future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The United States will hold a meeting in Poland on NATO’s future without Britain, France, and the Baltic states. Allies are concerned about the selective format.

The United States did not invite some key allies to a meeting on NATO’s future

The United Kingdom, France and the Baltic states are among the NATO allies that were not invited to a meeting planned in Poland on the Alliance’s future. The event is to take place next month under the leadership of U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, Politico reports, citing six diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

According to them, the meeting is effectively to be a working-group session devoted to NATO’s further development and the Alliance’s defense issues.

At the same time, the countries that did not receive invitations include states that play an important role in European security and have significantly increased their defense spending. These are the United Kingdom, France and the Baltic states.

According to the diplomats, representatives of these countries do not understand the reasons behind Washington’s decision. They also fear that the selective format of the meeting may indicate a change in the U.S. administration’s approach to certain allies.

We are doing everything that is required of us. We are trying to understand what the criteria are and what the purpose of these meetings is. We have not yet been told much

- said a representative of one of the countries that was not invited.

Trump threatens NATO countries with consequences over insufficient defense spending06.07.26, 04:39 • 4358 views

Olga Rozgon

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