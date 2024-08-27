The Unified State Register of Pets will be launched in Ukraine

A project to introduce pet identification and registration was presented in Kyiv. It provides for the launch of the Unified State Register of Pets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Reportedly, the project envisages changes in the procedure for issuing veterinary passports and their digitalization. Previously, only state veterinary institutions had the right to issue official documents for animals. After the project is launched, it will be possible to obtain state-issued passports in private veterinary clinics that will join the project.

Pet owners will be able to register their pets in the Register during a visit to a veterinarian, thus creating an electronic veterinary passport. It will store all information about the animal, including the history of vaccinations, so if the paper veterinary passport is lost, this data can be restored.

According to the agency, animal registration will make it easier to find lost cats, dogs and ferrets, identify them and return them to their owners. It is noted that according to the animal protection initiative Save Pets of Ukraine, during the war, the number of stray animals in Ukraine increases by 60% annually.

The introduction of a pet identification and registration system is an effective European practice that allows for a comprehensive approach to the problem: not only to regulate the number of stray animals, but also to successfully combat rabies - explained Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Denys Bashlyk.

According to the agency, the project is the first digital initiative of the state in the field of veterinary medicine, and the main innovation for owners in the future will be the emergence of electronic veterinary passports in Diia.

The project is being implemented in two stages. During the first stage, which will begin this fall, the Unified State Register of Pets will be launched and registration for pet owners will be open, which will take place during a visit to a veterinarian. The service will be provided free of charge by state and licensed private veterinarians who have become Project participants and have access to the Register (a list of such doctors throughout Ukraine will be available on the map of veterinary clinics on the Project portal pet.gov.ua). During the second stage, when the registration of pets becomes widespread and the Registry is sufficiently filled, the project team will implement the display of veterinary passports of registered animals in the Diia application.

Further plans of the project include integration of the Unified State Register with international pet databases, including Europetnet.

