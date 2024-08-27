ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A horse harnessed to a carriage collapsed in the center of Lviv: Sadovyi reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12550 views

A horse harnessed to a carriage fell on Svobody Avenue in Lviv. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to the incident by promising a fair decision on horseback rides in the city.

On Svobody Avenue in Lviv, a horse harnessed to a carriage fell down while driving.  Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to the incident, UNN reports

Details

Yesterday, on August 26, on Facebook , a resident of the city, Khrystyna Mashakevich, posted  a video showing a horse harnessed to a carriage falling down . The woman driving the carriage managed to bring the animal to life, after which the carriage continued to move.

The author noted in the post that the horses were in the sun without water:

"Now for the inhumanity: the horses are exposed to the sun all day without water, in an environment that is completely unsuitable for them. They are stressed, exploited and mistreated. I call for this situation to be publicized as much as possible and finally for such an equestrian attraction to be banned from the streets of Lviv.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi commented on the incident. 

Dear friends, I see all your marks and comments on the situation with the horse. We are not commenting because we are working on it. The decision will be made today. And it will be fair," Sadovyi wrote on Facebook. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

