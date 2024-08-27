A horse harnessed to a carriage collapsed in the center of Lviv: Sadovyi reacts

On Svobody Avenue in Lviv, a horse harnessed to a carriage fell down while driving. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to the incident, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, on August 26, on Facebook , a resident of the city, Khrystyna Mashakevich, posted a video showing a horse harnessed to a carriage falling down . The woman driving the carriage managed to bring the animal to life, after which the carriage continued to move.

The author noted in the post that the horses were in the sun without water:

"Now for the inhumanity: the horses are exposed to the sun all day without water, in an environment that is completely unsuitable for them. They are stressed, exploited and mistreated. I call for this situation to be publicized as much as possible and finally for such an equestrian attraction to be banned from the streets of Lviv.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi commented on the incident.

Dear friends, I see all your marks and comments on the situation with the horse. We are not commenting because we are working on it. The decision will be made today. And it will be fair," Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.