UN to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortage: thousands face layoffs

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 4564 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 29819 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 78997 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 82795 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 79670 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 108894 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61817 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34102 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31249 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Popular news

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 14512 views

Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

May 31, 12:30 AM • 3584 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 31, 02:31 AM • 13461 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 8074 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 12609 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 70631 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 91897 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 102317 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 108895 views
UN to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortage: thousands face layoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The UN demands a 20% staff reduction to overcome the financial deficit. Layoffs will occur in many departments, including humanitarian and refugee support offices.

UN to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortage: thousands face layoffs

The UN has been ordered to cut 20% of its staff as part of a reform aimed at organizing work in the context of limited funding. The cuts must be submitted by mid-June. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

More than 60 UN units, including humanitarian and political offices, as well as structures working in the field of refugee support, gender equality, international trade, environmental protection and urban development, must submit proposals for staff reductions.

The UN is going to carry out layoffs as part of large-scale reforms by Secretary-General António Guterres, who plans to cut the organization's budget by 15-20% - about $3.72 billion.

UN spokesman Stefan Dujarric told reporters that the cuts affect about 14,000 posts covered by the regular budget, or the usual 2,800 posts.

Proposals for cuts must be submitted by June 13. The UN spokesman noted that they will be taken into account in the 2026 budget, which the General Assembly will consider and approve in December 2025.

The UN concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians in Kherson region are crimes against humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted28.05.25, 19:38 • 2918 views

According to internal documents obtained by the Associated Press, the World Food Program (WFP) is expected to cut up to 30% of its staff. The head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) plans to reduce staff at headquarters and in the regions by 30%, and to cut half of the management positions. Other agencies, including UNICEF and the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, are also preparing for cuts.

The publication also notes that in 2024, 152 out of 193 UN member states paid their contributions in full, including China, but 41 countries, including the United States, did not.

Reminder

As UNN wrote earlier, the UN Secretariat is preparing to cut its budget by $3.7 billion by 20% and lay off about 6,900 employees. The reason is the financial crisis, in particular due to non-payment of contributions by the United States.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Associated Press
António Guterres
UNICEF
United Nations
China
United States
