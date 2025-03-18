The Ukrainian side will support any steps to reduce strikes on infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that Ukraine will support any measures to reduce attacks on military and civilian infrastructure. He noted the threat of strikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side will support any steps to reduce strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure, reports UNN.
In the Kursk region, we see what they want to do. They want to strike the Sumy region, the Kharkiv region, the Zaporizhzhia region. That's what we see. We won't let them do it that easily. I believe everyone needs to push for a lasting peace. If Trump can push for details and not hit energy and the sea. If this is the first step, and there are no other steps yet, then let them tell us the details of how we will do it. I am sure that at least the American and Ukrainian sides will support any steps to reduce strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure, we will support such steps
Recall
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive."
