The Ukrainian language is confidently displacing Russian: the proportion of those who speak the state language is growing in schools and families

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6438 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17295 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20810 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23421 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21805 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20572 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18775 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21539 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19384 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17636 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
88%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6422 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17275 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11485 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20795 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 15036 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23921 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42168 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45100 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96492 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91100 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

The Ukrainian language is confidently displacing Russian: the proportion of those who speak the state language is growing in schools and families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The proportion of schoolchildren who consider Ukrainian their native language has increased to 78%, and among teachers to 92%. Russian remains widespread in communication among schoolchildren, especially in Kyiv and eastern regions.

The Ukrainian language is confidently displacing Russian: the proportion of those who speak the state language is growing in schools and families

The number of schoolchildren who consider Ukrainian their native language has increased from 74% to 78% in two years, and among teachers - from 86% to 92%. More and more educators and parents use the state language not only at work but also in everyday life. At the same time, Russian still remains widespread in the communication of schoolchildren, especially in Kyiv and eastern regions. Ivan Yuriychuk, deputy head of the State Service for Education Quality, announced this at a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

An increase in linguistic self-identification is observed. The share of students who consider Ukrainian their native language has increased from 74% to 78%, among teachers - from 86% to 92%. The indicators among parents remain stable - 82%

 - he said, adding that the Ukrainian language also dominates in education (94%).

The biggest shift towards the use of the Ukrainian language has been recorded among parents. In particular, 47% of parents noted that they use the Ukrainian language more often, 43% of students also noted an increase in the use of Ukrainian in everyday communication, and 32% of teachers

- Yuriychuk said.

He also noted that the Russian language is still present in everyday life, especially in Kyiv and the East. Here, up to 50% of students communicate in Russian with their peers.

Despite the prevalence of Russian-language communication in the East and in Kyiv, it is in the Eastern region that the largest share of respondents who have recently started using the Ukrainian language more often has been recorded. Among students - such respondents are 29%, among their parents - 32%

- added the deputy.

At the same time, he noted that a small but noticeable share - about 6% of students - reported an increase in the use of the Russian language.

This particularly applies to those who are currently abroad - 11% of this group, as well as urban residents - 81%

- Yuriychuk emphasized.

Complaints about violations of the language law increased by 27%: leading regions08.10.25, 08:34 • 4896 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
Kyiv