The Ukrainian language is confidently displacing Russian: the proportion of those who speak the state language is growing in schools and families

The number of schoolchildren who consider Ukrainian their native language has increased from 74% to 78% in two years, and among teachers - from 86% to 92%. More and more educators and parents use the state language not only at work but also in everyday life. At the same time, Russian still remains widespread in the communication of schoolchildren, especially in Kyiv and eastern regions. Ivan Yuriychuk, deputy head of the State Service for Education Quality, announced this at a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

An increase in linguistic self-identification is observed. The share of students who consider Ukrainian their native language has increased from 74% to 78%, among teachers - from 86% to 92%. The indicators among parents remain stable - 82% - he said, adding that the Ukrainian language also dominates in education (94%).

The biggest shift towards the use of the Ukrainian language has been recorded among parents. In particular, 47% of parents noted that they use the Ukrainian language more often, 43% of students also noted an increase in the use of Ukrainian in everyday communication, and 32% of teachers - Yuriychuk said.

He also noted that the Russian language is still present in everyday life, especially in Kyiv and the East. Here, up to 50% of students communicate in Russian with their peers.

Despite the prevalence of Russian-language communication in the East and in Kyiv, it is in the Eastern region that the largest share of respondents who have recently started using the Ukrainian language more often has been recorded. Among students - such respondents are 29%, among their parents - 32% - added the deputy.

At the same time, he noted that a small but noticeable share - about 6% of students - reported an increase in the use of the Russian language.

This particularly applies to those who are currently abroad - 11% of this group, as well as urban residents - 81% - Yuriychuk emphasized.

