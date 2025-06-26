The Ukrainian government has approved the procedure for recognizing education obtained abroad: details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Procedure for recognizing the results of learning acquired abroad at the levels of complete general secondary education. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government resolution № 734 of June 23, 2025.

According to the new Procedure, educational institutions in Ukraine recognize the learning outcomes of persons who are acquiring complete general secondary education in such institutions, regardless of the form of its acquisition.

At the same time, the recognition of learning outcomes is carried out on the basis of an application submitted to the educational institution of Ukraine by one of the parents, legal representatives (for persons who have not reached the age of majority) or an adult independently. Copies of documents confirming and/or allowing to identify the learning outcomes of the person are attached to the application.

This procedure also provides for the following actions:

the state will keep records of educational entities located abroad that provide non-formal education. For this purpose, information about the educational institution must be verified;

learning outcomes acquired by a person through formal education in a foreign educational institution do not require assessment, are recognized and credited by the educational institution of Ukraine by correlating the scale of assessment of such learning outcomes with the scale defined by the system of assessment approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine;

learning outcomes in academic subjects (integrated courses) of the Ukrainian studies component are recognized and credited by the educational institution of Ukraine without additional assessment under the assessment system approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine;

persons who do not have documents or copies thereof that confirm and/or allow to identify the results of their learning, or who have received non-formal education from other educational entities.

In Ukraine, a law has entered into force, according to which the results of education of Ukrainian students abroad will be recognized.