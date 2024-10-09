The Ukrainian Defense Forces received various types of generators from Latvia

The Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia handed over a batch of power generators to Ukrainian soldiers. Special forces and the assault brigade of the National Police received devices with a capacity of 300 and 100 kW. UNN writes with reference to the message of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a batch of power generators from the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia. It is noted that the Special Operational Command and the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police “Rage” also received diesel generators with a capacity of 300 and 100 kW.

The generators were prepared and shipped on September 23 from Riga by the Ziedot.lv charitable foundation with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Recall

The Latvian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the transfer of CVR(T) armored tracked reconnaissance vehiclespurchased from the United Kingdom to Ukraine . The number of vehicles is not disclosed for security reasons.