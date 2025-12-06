The Ukrainian army has become a model for the whole world, but changes must continue - Zelenskyy during the awarding of military personnel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the military, their families, and all citizens on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the solemn events. He emphasized that the Ukrainian army is the foundation of the state's independence and continues to deter the Russian invasion, as reported by UNN.

Details

In his address, the President emphasized the role of the Armed Forces in preserving the country and its subjectivity in the world.

We are deterring the full-scale Russian invasion, we have been holding back Russian murderers for almost four years of this full-scale war and after years of hybrid warfare. We are holding them beyond the front line. Ukraine exists. And the fate of Ukraine truly matters... And this is exclusively because we have you - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, the President noted that the army has become an example for other states and must continue to develop as a maximally modern one.

Our army has changed so much that it is now in many ways a model for other armies in the world. But changes must continue and will. Our army must be as modern as possible. In everything - the President emphasized.

The Head of State thanked the military, their loved ones, and everyone who supports the country's defense. He called to remember the fallen defenders and honor them with a moment of silence.

I am proud of you, Ukrainian defenders. We thank every family of Ukrainian warriors – he emphasized.

At the end of his speech, Zelenskyy stated that the strength of Ukrainian warriors is a guarantee that the state will survive. And after the speech, the President personally presented awards to the relatives of fallen heroes and active defenders.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian military personnel on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanking them for defending the country. He emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen and noted the contribution of various units and women to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.