'The time is now': Blinken urged Israel and Hamas to move forward on ceasefire agreement

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101438 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254259 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228016 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44501 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27032 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31986 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37982 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228016 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213849 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226100 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78418 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113672 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114534 views
'The time is now': Blinken urged Israel and Hamas to move forward on ceasefire agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15535 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pushed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during his visit to Israel, saying "the time is right" for a deal to release hostages and suspend the nearly seven-month war in Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli leaders Wednesday in a push to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, saying "the time has come" for a deal that would free hostages and bring a pause in nearly seven months of war in Gaza, writes UNN citing AP.

Details

He said Hamas would bear the blame for any failure to reach an agreement.

Blinken is on his seventh visit to the region since the war began in October, trying to secure an "elusive" agreement between Israel and Hamas that could prevent an Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.

"The current round of talks seems serious, but the sides remain far apart on one key issue - whether the war should end under a new deal," the publication writes.

“We are determined to achieve a cease-fire that will bring the hostages home, and to do it now, and the only reason it would not be achieved is because of Hamas,” Blinken told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at a meeting in Tel Aviv.

There is an offer on the table, and as we said, no delays and no excuses. The time has come

- U.S. Secretary of State said.

Blinken pointed out that the agreement would also allow much-needed food, medicine and water to reach Gaza, where the war has triggered a humanitarian crisis and displaced much of the territory's population.

After meeting with Duke, and at a hotel with families of Americans held by Hamas, Blinken briefly greeted several dozen demonstrators calling for the immediate release of the hostages outside.

Shouting "SOS, USA, only you can save the day" and "We trust Blinken, bring them home to us," the protesters called on him to state his position to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken will meet with Netanyahu and his military cabinet later Wednesday.

Blinken told the families that releasing their loved ones was "at the heart of everything we're trying to do.

His comments came on the last leg of his visit to the region, with previous stops in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, where he urged Hamas to accept the latest offer, calling it "extremely generous" on Israel's part.

He will also visit an Israeli port that receives aid for Gaza, according to the State Department.

Netanyahu has repeatedly promised an offensive in Rafah, which he says is the last Hamas stronghold in the Strip, and on Tuesday he pledged to do so "with or without a ceasefire agreement.

The current agreement being negotiated - brokered by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar - calls for the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a six-week suspension of hostilities as part of the initial phase, according to an Egyptian official and an Israeli official for the media. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would also be released, including some serving long sentences.

But the stumbling block, as indicated, remains what happens next. Hamas has demanded assurances that the final release of all hostages will end the nearly seven-month war.

Israel reportedly offered only a long pause, promising to resume the offensive as soon as the first phase of the agreement was finalized. The issue has repeatedly hampered mediators' efforts during the months of negotiations, the publication notes.

While the talks appeared to be gaining momentum, an Egyptian official said Wednesday that Hamas had asked Egyptian and Qatari mediators for clarity on the terms of the latest cease-fire proposal under discussion, a demand that could delay progress, the newspaper said.

The official said Hamas wants clear conditions for the unconditional return of displaced people to northern Gaza and to ensure that the second phase of the agreement includes discussion of a gradual and complete withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the entire Gaza Strip.

The official said the current deal does not fully explain who will be allowed to return to the north and how that will be decided.

Supplement

The war between Israel and Hamas was sparked by an unprecedented Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding about 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 people, the publication said.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials. The war has forced about 80 percent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people to flee their homes, caused massive destruction in several cities and towns, and brought northern Gaza to the brink of famine, the publication noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising