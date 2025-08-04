The Third Army Corps received 1/8 of the front and is already influencing the course of the war - Andriy Biletskyi

The Third Army Corps holds about 150 km –– which is 12% or 1/8 of the entire front line. Currently, the formation is conducting a large-scale defensive operation in the Borova and Lyman directions, said corps commander Andriy Biletskyi. His statement was published by the official Telegram channel of the corps, reports UNN.

The formation's bridgehead is the last line of defense for northern Donbas and Kharkiv region. This section is second in terms of the intensity of enemy assault actions. Despite a significant numerical advantage, enemy attempts to break through the defense remain fruitless. In these battles, units not only defend but also launch counterattacks. Biletskyi claims that the corps is already influencing the course of this war.

"The corps and its units are growing, exchanging experience, forming a unified corporate spirit, and adding new brigades and units. Here and now, we are creating a structure that is capable not only of effectively waging war but also of defining its new rules," the commander stated.

He said that the formation adapts to new challenges, scales solutions that have proven effective at the front, introduces innovations, modern approaches to management, combat training, its own moral principles and guidelines. The corps is transforming into a true military brotherhood.

Thousands of combat and non-combat vacancies have been opened. In addition to infantrymen, artillerymen, and tank crews, they are looking for air defense fighters, UAV pilots, electronic warfare specialists, medics, signalmen, repairmen, logisticians, and others. "Everyone will find a place in our team. I invite you to the Third Army Corps to change and make history together," the commander said.

Addendum

The creation of the Third Army Corps became known on March 14, 2025. It included the Third Assault Brigade and other brigades, as well as corps-level units. Biletskyi stated that the new formation would be based on the values and priorities of the "Troika": management, sergeant corps, combat training, and technology.