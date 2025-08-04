$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 16554 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 42746 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 33898 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 45153 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 55879 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 58748 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 57194 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77521 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 296553 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
The Third Army Corps received 1/8 of the front and is already influencing the course of the war - Andriy Biletskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Third Army Corps controls 12% of the entire front line, conducting a defensive operation in the Borivske and Lyman directions. The formation is resisting the enemy's numerical superiority, preventing them from breaking through the defense.

The Third Army Corps received 1/8 of the front and is already influencing the course of the war - Andriy Biletskyi

The Third Army Corps holds about 150 km –– which is 12% or 1/8 of the entire front line. Currently, the formation is conducting a large-scale defensive operation in the Borova and Lyman directions, said corps commander Andriy Biletskyi. His statement was published by the official Telegram channel of the corps, reports UNN.

The formation's bridgehead is the last line of defense for northern Donbas and Kharkiv region. This section is second in terms of the intensity of enemy assault actions. Despite a significant numerical advantage, enemy attempts to break through the defense remain fruitless. In these battles, units not only defend but also launch counterattacks. Biletskyi claims that the corps is already influencing the course of this war.

"The corps and its units are growing, exchanging experience, forming a unified corporate spirit, and adding new brigades and units. Here and now, we are creating a structure that is capable not only of effectively waging war but also of defining its new rules," the commander stated.

He said that the formation adapts to new challenges, scales solutions that have proven effective at the front, introduces innovations, modern approaches to management, combat training, its own moral principles and guidelines. The corps is transforming into a true military brotherhood.

Thousands of combat and non-combat vacancies have been opened. In addition to infantrymen, artillerymen, and tank crews, they are looking for air defense fighters, UAV pilots, electronic warfare specialists, medics, signalmen, repairmen, logisticians, and others. "Everyone will find a place in our team. I invite you to the Third Army Corps to change and make history together," the commander said.

Addendum

The creation of the Third Army Corps became known on March 14, 2025. It included the Third Assault Brigade and other brigades, as well as corps-level units. Biletskyi stated that the new formation would be based on the values and priorities of the "Troika": management, sergeant corps, combat training, and technology.

Lilia Podolyak

War
3rd Assault Brigade
Kharkiv Oblast