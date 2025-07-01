$41.780.14
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
The term of basic general training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be increased to 51 days - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Basic training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be extended to 51 days, adding training on countering enemy UAVs. Training centers are improving shelters, and Major General Ihor Skybiuk will be responsible for training.

The term of basic general training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be increased to 51 days - Syrskyi

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the term of basic general military training will be increased to 51 days, in particular, due to training in countering ударним drones. In addition, new shelters and fortifications are being built in training centers and on training grounds. Major General Ihor Skybiuk will now be responsible for the training direction.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

Syrskyi said that he held an official meeting on improving the quality of training in the Armed Forces and strengthening security in training centers. He emphasized that the effectiveness of our units, the number of enemies destroyed, and the preservation of the soldier's life depend on the soldier's training.

The term of basic general training will be increased to 51 days (compared to 49 days currently). Two days will be added for training servicemen to counter enemy ударним drones.

- it is stated in the Facebook post.

Syrskyi added that training is also being developed in the rear areas of the brigades and psychological training of military personnel is being strengthened.

My unconditional demand is to ensure and improve the safety of military personnel in training centers and at rear training grounds. The accumulation of personnel and military equipment, and the accommodation of military personnel in tent cities are prohibited! New shelters, dugouts, and other protective structures are being built at training locations. Additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our warriors who are training, exercising, and recovering.

- added the Commander-in-Chief.

He also emphasized the mandatory compliance with the requirements for equipping shelters in training centers and at training grounds, as well as for correct and prompt notification of air raid alarms.

Lieutenant General Ihor Skybiuk, the newly appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be responsible for the training area.

- said Syrskyi.

Syrskyi ordered to increase the number of UAV interceptors due to regular attacks by the Russian Federation14.06.25, 11:12 • 4060 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
