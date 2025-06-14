Syrskyi ordered to increase the number of UAV interceptors due to regular attacks by the Russian Federation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs, where they discussed increasing the number of UAV interceptors. He reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Task number one is to increase and scale up the resources that are working effectively now. First of all, increasing the number of UAV interceptors. We must take a comprehensive approach and use the capabilities of all available components. The enemy is constantly changing the characteristics of its "Shaheds" and the tactics of their use. We discussed ways to improve the detection of enemy drones and their timely destruction. I set tasks, defined priority areas - the statement reads.

According to Syrskyi, the lives of our people, the functioning of critical infrastructure and the economy of the state as a whole depend on this.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed-type drones. Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 43 UAVs in the eastern and northern regions of the country.