Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The state budget for the month was closed with a deficit of UAH 14.9 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24301 views

The state budget deficit in January 2024 reached UAH 14.9 billion, with the general fund deficit amounting to UAH 33.3 billion, according to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The state budget deficit in January 2024 amounted to UAH 14.9 billion, including UAH 33.3 billion for the general fund. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"In January 2024, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 14.9 billion, including the general fund in the amount of UAH 33.3 billion," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement citing operational data from the State Treasury Service.

According to the latest data, in January 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 116 billion. In total, as of January 2024, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 154.2 billion of taxes, fees and other payments.

According to the latest data, the cash expenditures of the state budget in January 2024 amounted to over UAH 169.3 billion, including UAH 149.5 billion of the general fund. 

Actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget in January 2024, as indicated, amounted to UAH 43.28 billion, or 34.6% of the planned amount for this period. As indicated, UAH 32.03 billion was allocated to finance the state budget from the placement of domestic government bonds, including UAH 19.3 billion in foreign currency (USD 250.0 million and EUR 235.0 million).

The NBU received UAH 11.25 billion (USD 297.0 million) in IBRD loans from external sources.

At the same time, public debt repayments in January 2024 reportedly amounted to UAH 17.5 billion (94.6% of the plan), and service payments amounted to UAH 9.5 billion (90.6% of the plan).

"The funds raised from the placement of domestic government bonds in January 2024 allowed us to fully cover the need for funds required to make payments on the redemption of domestic government bonds," the Ministry of Finance said.

